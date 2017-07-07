UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
PRAGUE, July 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== TRUMP: President Donald Trump affirmed the U.S. commitment to the defence of NATO allies on Thursday in a Warsaw speech that gently criticized Russia, and he said Western civilization must stand up to "those who would subvert and destroy it". Story: Related stories: CEZ: Bulgaria's competition watchdog on Thursday accused the country's three foreign-owned power distributors of breaching competition rules by discriminating against independent traders and restricting electricity trading at freely negotiated prices. Story: Related stories: CARS: Czech new car sales rose 8.8 percent in the first half of this year to 144,451 vehicles, data compiled by the Car Importers Association showed. Story: Related stories: CEE FX POLL: Central Europe's growth and a probably kick-off in Czech monetary tightening could lift three of the region's five main currencies in the next 12 months, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and government bonds fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank left the door open to removing its bond-buying pledge in the minutes of its last meeting. Story: Related stories: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ SLOVAKIA: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said the state won an arbitration case after a court rejected utility Slovenske Elektrarne's compensation claim in a case dating back to 2015. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 TOBACCO: Some of Philip Morris International's European production will shift to its Czech factory , boosting output, as the group invests in iQOS production at those other factories. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 LENDING: Bank lending grew 8.3 percent to the end of May surpassing 3 trillion crowns ($131.02 billion), central bank data showed. Pravo, page 17 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.8980 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
