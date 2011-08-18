PRAGUE, Aug 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

A Czech court gave the go-ahead on Wednesday to the planned sale of national lottery firm Sazka in a tender, court documents showed.

The ruling means the receiver at Sazka, which was put into insolvency in March, can start the tender within days.

CEE POWER: Czech power prices gained on Wednesday with a drop in already-low wind generation supporting the spot contract and futures climbing higher along with oil and carbon, traders said.

CEZ PLANT DELAYED: Czech electricity company CEZ CEZPsp.PR said on Tuesday it would delay the opening of its new coal power station at Ledvice in northern Czech Republic due to technical problems.

KOLLER RETIRES FROM FOOTBALL: Jan Koller, the towering striker who scored a record 55 goals for the Czech Republic, announced his retirement on Wednesday after a string of injuries curtailed his playing prospects.

GAS CONNECTION: Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz System and Czech company Net4Gas have finished a new 0.5 billion cubic metre per year gas link with the Czech Republic earlier than expected and will launch it in September instead of October, Gaz System said in a statement.

CEE MARKETS:

Emerging Europe's currencies rebounded in late trade on Wednesday, boosted by a euro that partly recouped earlier losses against a soaring Swiss franc, which the Swiss central bank pursued efforts to rein in.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 24.406 24.383 -0.09 2.38 vs Dollar 16.954 16.86 -0.56 9.18 Czech Equities 1,022.2 1,022.2 1.67 -16.54 U.S. Equities 11,410.21 11,405.93 0.04 -1.45 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

NEW CONFLICT IN CABINET: Ministers for the ruling TOP09 party left a cabinet meeting on Wednesday due to a dispute over an Education Ministry official who made harsh remarks about TOP09 CHairman Karel Schwarzenberg.

Main newspapers

NOT HAPPY ABOUT FISCAL UNION: A common EU economic government would mean the loss of national sovereignty, which would be a disdvantage to the Czech Republic, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

MORTGAGES UP: Mortgage lending rose by 46 percent in January-July.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

NOVA LICENCE: TV Nova CETVsp.PR applioed for a licence to start a new channel.

Lidove Noviny, page 13

