PRAGUE, March 18 Czech film director Jan Nemec, one of the most talented members of the Czech "New Wave" of filmmakers, who rose to world acclaim in the 1960s, died on Friday after a long illness, local media reported. He was 79.

Nemec proved his skill already with his 1964 feature debut, "Diamonds of the Night," - a tale of two Jewish boys escaping from a transport during the Nazis' attempt to wipe out all European Jewry, the Holocaust.

After his second film, "A Report on the Party and the Guests," from 1966, was considered offensive by the country's then-Communist rulers, Nemec was prohibited from further film work and moved to television.

A complete ban came after the Soviet-led troops invaded the former Czechoslovakia in 1968 and Nemec smuggled out his footage of tanks rolling the streets of Prague.

He left the country in 1974, but unlike Milos Forman, one of his "New Wave" contemporaries, never found much success abroad.

Nemec returned home after the fall of Communist rule in 1989 and made several films, getting mixed reviews. He was recognised by the state by the late President Vaclav Havel, Nemec's cousin.

But true to his firebrand nature, Nemec in 2014 protested against the current President Milos Zeman's policies by returning the medal he was awarded by Havel.

Nemec's eccentric craft is still recognised by film scholars.

"Jan Nemec is for me the director of the longest, or at least the most expensive moving shot in a Czech film, the opening scene of 'Diamonds of the Night'," Zdenek Holy, dean of the FAMU film academy in Prague, told Reuters.

"I have never forgotten it, nor have I forgotten other iconic scenes from his films." (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by G Crosse)