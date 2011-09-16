PRAGUE, Sept 16 Czech director Otakar Vavra, an
inspiration and teacher to the most successful generation of
Czech film makers died on Thursday at the age of 100.
Vavra came to prominence before World War Two, helped launch
what became known as the Czechoslovak New Wave in the 1960s and
taught at the influential Prague film academy FAMU, whose
graduates include Oscar winners Milos Forman and Jiri Menzel.
"He was one of the most significant people in the history of
Czech cinema and the teacher of the most important Czech film
generation," FAMU Dean Pavel Jech told Reuters.
Forman's critique of American mental health asylum
system "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975) received five
Academy Awards and he won eight Oscars for "Amadeus" (1984) on
the life and work of Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Menzel won an Academy Award in 1968 for "Closely Watched
Trains", a war-time story about a young train conductor.
Vavra's films had a more local appeal. He was at his best in
the 1960s when he directed "Golden Queen" (1965) for which he
also received the main prize at the San Sebastian film festival.
While respected for his art, Vavra was also criticized for
cooperating too wilfully with Czech communist rulers and making
a string of propaganda movies in the 1950s and 1970s.
(Reporting by Roman Gazdik)