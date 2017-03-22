UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto, the Czech Republic's biggest company and exporter, expects the crown to remain stable after the central bank lets the currency float freely, a board member said on Wednesday.
* "It is not so good if it fluctuates up and down like crazy ...But nobody anticipates that. There is no reason to see something like that," Klaus-Dieter Schurmann, Skoda's board member for commercial affairs, told reporters.
* "The Czech crown, I assume, will be still very, very stable in comparison to other currencies that are more volatile."
* With inflation back on target, the Czech National Bank has indicated it might do away with a policy introduced in 2013 of keeping the crown weaker than 27 to the euro.
* The cap is expected to end in April or May.
* Skoda is ready for some "normal" fluctuations in the crown, Schurmann said, without elaborating.
* The crown could firm by more than 4 percent against the euro in the next 12 months with the cap removed, a Reuters poll showed this month.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)
