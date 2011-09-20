PRAGUE, Sept 20 Czech state-owned fuels distributor Cepro is in talks with several parties on an ownership interconnection with Czech or Slovak oil refineries, possibly via a share swap, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has led talks with Poland's PKN Orlen and Italy's ENI , both shareholders in refining firm Ceska Rafinerska, and with Hungary's MOL , the owner of Slovakia's Slovnaft refiner, Cepro spokeswoman Lenka Svobodova said.

"There have been talks with PKN, MOL and ENI, (we asked) if they were interested in joining up with Cepro," she said.

She added talks with MOL and PKN have gone further than discussions with ENI.

Cepro is a fully state-owned firm which operates a system of pipelines and storage tanks around the country used to distribute refined products as well as to store state material reserves.

It also operates its own petrol station network, EuroOil.

Svobodova said a decision on any share swap would be up to an inter-agency commission set up by the finance and industry ministries.

Cepro will recommend the government to keep a majority stake in the firm, she said. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)