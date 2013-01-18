* String of poor data point to deeper recession
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Jan 18 The Czech central bank looks
increasingly likely to make good on its threat to intervene in
the currency market for the first time in a decade and weaken
the crown by next quarter to shore up a deteriorating economy.
The bank predicts it will undershoot its 2 percent inflation
target and fears a deflationary trap in which a further fall in
prices of houses or cars would prompt traditionally thrifty
Czechs to slash spending more, leading to bigger price falls.
Having already cut its main repo rate to a record low of
0.05 percent, the Czech bank has a tougher job easing policy
than its central European neighbours.
As legal limits prevent it from cutting interest rates below
zero like Denmark has done, it has it said it will use the
currency as its next tool to loosen policy.
The crown has plumbed six-month lows recently on
expectations the bank will weaken the currency to support demand
and exports and revive an economy that has been mired in
recession for more than a year.
It may need to buy billions of euros to achieve its aims.
Data on inflation, producer prices, industrial output,
retail sales and unemployment all came in weaker than expected
this month. The purchasing managers index, a gauge of future
manufacturing activity, showed a surprisingly negative reading
of 46 points, signalling contraction ahead.
"It looks like the probability of actual FX intervention is
rising with the latest run of data. Some of the latest comments
from (central bank board) members suggest they are laying the
ground for intervention," said William Jackson, emerging markets
economist at Capital Economics in London.
Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying
on Monday that the bank had unlimited power to weaken the
currency.
Government austerity policies have exacerbated weak
household demand while weak demand in the euro zone has hurt
Czech exports.
"The development (in the Czech economy) is visibly worse
than the central bank expected," said David Marek, chief
economist at Patria Finance.
MAKE PEOPLE SPEND
In November the central bank predicted inflation, now at 2.4
percent, would undershoot its 2 percent target a year from now
by about half a point. Since then, the deteriorating economic
picture has put more downside pressure on prices.
A weaker crown should have a quick impact on boosting import
prices, an important element in the open economy where combined
export and imports are bigger than the country's total annual
output.
The central bank would be hoping a weaker currency would
spur people to spend by removing expectations of price falls. It
would also raise exporters' competitiveness and thus protect
jobs.
"It would create conditions for the circle of expectations
of further price declines to be broken," Singer said in an
interview with Tyden magazine this week.
The threat of intervention is already having an impact and
the crown has lost 2 percent this month.
It traded at 25.6 to the euro on Friday, versus 25.1 assumed
by the bank's forecast for the first quarter.
Market watchers expect the central bank to intervene in the
first or second quarter, especially if the crown firms above the
25.5 level. The bank's board will discuss policy and its new
quarterly outlook again on Feb. 6.
HOW MUCH AND TO WHAT LEVEL?
Until October, the central bank had actually been selling
euros regularly in small amounts, to prevent its reserves from
growing due to the accumulation of interest on its foreign
holdings. It had sold 6.4 billion euros since 2004 but stopped
as it started discussing currency interventions.
There are several arguments against it stepping into the
market, including putting the bank's credibility at risk if
interventions do not work.
In a Reuters poll last month, big domestic banks bucked the
consensus view that the central bank would intervene and at
least some are sticking to that view.
"Recent data has of course raised the probability of crown
sales ... but we see the current levels as sufficient to offset
this and, importantly, expect the economy to bottom out in the
first quarter," Martin Lobotka, an analyst at Ceska Sporitelna,
said.
Singer said on Wednesday that the central bank would not set
a target exchange rate publicly if it starts intervening, unlike
the Swiss National Bank, which set a cap on the Swiss franc in
September 2011 at 1.20 per euro.
The Czechs last intervened against the crown in 2002, after
the currency strengthened sharply, buying 2.3 billion euros over
nine months.
Marek said intervention this time round would probably
involve selling crowns worth hundreds of millions of euros at a
time, but several billion worth may be needed to achieve the
desired overall effect.
Analysts say that there is about a 4-5 to 1 ratio between a
change in the exchange rate to a change in inflation, meaning
that a 1 percent weakening of the crown would raise the
inflation rate by 0.2-0.25 of a percentage point.
"If the CNB (central bank) wants to achieve a roughly
similar impact as it would by lowering its key interest rate to
between -0.25 and -0.5 percent, it would need to weaken ... the
exchange rate to approximately 26.50 per euro," Marek said.
Peter Attard Montalto, an analyst at Nomura, predicts
intervention in the second quarter and sees the central bank's
preferred range for the crown at 26.0-26.5 to the euro.
