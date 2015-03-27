PRAGUE, March 27 A new Czech law that will sharply raise taxes on betting companies could be delayed by up to one year until January 2017, Deputy Finance Minister Ondrej Zavodsky said on Friday.

Companies currently pay the standard 19 percent corporate tax rate plus an additional sector tax of 20 percent of winnings. The finance ministry is proposing to raise the gambling tax element to up to 40 percent.

(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet)