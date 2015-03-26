PRAGUE, March 26 Austria's Central European Gas Hub and the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe will launch a spot gas market on May 4 in a bid to tap growing liquidity in the region, the exchanges said on Thursday.

The Prague bourse will operate the spot market and European Commodity Clearing, a unit of Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange, will provide clearing services.

The exchange will offer physically settled day ahead, weekend and weekend days natural gas spot contracts with delivery to the Czech virtual trading point.

The Prague bourse and Austrian gas hub launched a gas futures market in 2013.

The Central European Gas Hub provides the trading platform for Austria's natural gas hub at Baumgarten, which is the first entry point for imports to Western Europe from Russia.

Its shareholders include Austrian energy company OMV and the Vienna stock exchange, which is also the majority shareholder in the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Officials from Prague and Vienna have said it makes sense to combine efforts because the Czech gas market alone is not big enough for trading on a single exchange. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, editing by Jason Neely)