PRAGUE, March 26 Austria's Central European Gas
Hub and the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe will
launch a spot gas market on May 4 in a bid to tap growing
liquidity in the region, the exchanges said on Thursday.
The Prague bourse will operate the spot market and European
Commodity Clearing, a unit of Leipzig-based European Energy
Exchange, will provide clearing services.
The exchange will offer physically settled day ahead,
weekend and weekend days natural gas spot contracts with
delivery to the Czech virtual trading point.
The Prague bourse and Austrian gas hub launched a gas
futures market in 2013.
The Central European Gas Hub provides the trading platform
for Austria's natural gas hub at Baumgarten, which is the first
entry point for imports to Western Europe from Russia.
Its shareholders include Austrian energy company OMV
and the Vienna stock exchange, which is also the
majority shareholder in the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
Officials from Prague and Vienna have said it makes sense to
combine efforts because the Czech gas market alone is not big
enough for trading on a single exchange.
