PRAGUE, March 26 The Czech energy regulator has angered energy investors with a proposal to shorten the current regulatory period for gas companies by a year, moving to toughen rules to limit what it says have been excessive profits.

Gas transit and distribution companies have artificially boosted profits by about 5 billion Czech crowns ($249.98 million) since 2010, regulator ERU said last week.

The regulator believes gas companies overstated the book value of investments to qualify for higher regulated earnings.

In response, the ERU wants to end the current framework this year instead of next.

"Early termination of the regulatory period is seen by the office as desirable and necessary," the regulator said in a statement.

Two foreign investors criticised the proposal.

"What I'm currently seeing is really not acceptable," Martin Herrmann, head of RWE's Czech unit, told a conference. "We think the regulator is playing with the credibility of the system."

E.ON Senior Vice President Robert Hienz said: "This is not the way to increase mutual trust between industry and their other partners."

RWE could not be reached for comment on what impact the proposed changes might have on its planned sale of Czech gas transmission system operator Net4Gas.

Germany's Allianz and Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis have bid 1.8 billion euros ($2.32 billion) to buy the unit, a Slovak newspaper reported on Friday.

The Czech regulator has given gas market participants until March 28 to respond to the proposed changes and discussions are scheduled to start on April 5. It expects the new regulation to be approved by the end of July.

($1 = 20.0019 Czech crowns)

($1 = 0.7763 euros) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Jan Korselt; editing by Jason Neely)