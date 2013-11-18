PRAGUE Nov 18 The Power Exchange Central Europe will launch Czech gas futures trading on December 9 as the Prague-based bourse seeks to take advantage of growing liquidity in the region, the exchange said on Monday.

The exchange will offer futures contracts with physical delivery in partnership with the Vienna-based Central European Gas Hub to tap into growing interest in gas trading in the region.

"The liberalized Czech gas market offers great opportunities for gas traders," the Prague exchange and Austrian gas hub said in a statement.

The futures market will offer physically settled natural gas futures with delivery to the Czech virtual trading point. It will also list monthly, quarterly, seasonal and yearly contracts.

European Commodity Clearing, a subsidiary of Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange, will provide clearing services.

The Central European Gas Hub provides the trading platform for Austria's natural gas hub at Baumgarten, which is the first entry point for imports to Western Europe from Russia.

Its shareholders include Austrian energy company OMV and the Vienna stock exchange, which is also the majority shareholder in the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Officials from Prague and Vienna have said it made sense to combine efforts because the Czech gas market alone was not big enough for trading on a single exchange.

The Power Exchange Central Europe also offers both financial and physical power futures as it pushes for a foothold as the centre of a regional energy trading hub. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Angus MacSwan)