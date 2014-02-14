PRAGUE Feb 14 The flash estimate of Czech fourth-quarter economic growth figures released on Friday look very optimistic although caution is needed prior to revisions, central bank board member Lubomir Lizal said in a blog post on the bank's website.

"Preliminary GDP numbers, together with already known January inflation figures and February food price survey data, confirm our assumption of an arrival of economic recovery without any signs of inflation pressures," Lizal wrote.

Czech GDP grew by faster-than-expected 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter versus the previous three months. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)