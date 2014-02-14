BRIEF-Brazil's Itau Unibanco announces changes to board
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
PRAGUE Feb 14 The flash estimate of Czech fourth-quarter economic growth figures released on Friday look very optimistic although caution is needed prior to revisions, central bank board member Lubomir Lizal said in a blog post on the bank's website.
"Preliminary GDP numbers, together with already known January inflation figures and February food price survey data, confirm our assumption of an arrival of economic recovery without any signs of inflation pressures," Lizal wrote.
Czech GDP grew by faster-than-expected 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter versus the previous three months. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 There was a broad consensus among G20 financial chiefs that open trade was key to strengthening economic resilience, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday, downplaying the lack of a clear rejection of protectionism.