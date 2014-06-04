PRAGUE, June 4 Czech first-quarter economic
growth (GDP) data showed a revival in household consumption and
investments had a longer-term nature fed by an improvement in
expectations of future developments, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
Czech GDP rose by 0.4 percent on the quarter and 2.5 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter, data showed on Wednesday,
above earlier estimates. The bank had expected 0.2 percent
quarterly and 2.7 percent annual expansion.
The bank said household demand, investments, government
consumption and to a smaller extent also foreign trade exceeded
its expectations, while inventories lagged.
"The new data confirm that the revival in household
consumption and fixed investments, observed already at the end
of the last year, is of a longer-term nature and is related to a
positive change in expectations of domestic economic subjects,"
the banks said.
"Relaxation of the Czech National Bank's monetary policy
through a weakening of the crown exchange rate contributed to
that, alongside a revival of foreign demand."
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)