* Economy falls by 1.3 pct q/q, 2.4 pct y/y in Q1

* Excise tax, foreign trade reasons for cut

PRAGUE, June 28 The Czech economy shrank deeper than previously reported, the statistics bureau said on Friday, because of lower-than-previously assumed income from excise tax on fuels, and lower foreign trade volumes.

The central European economy has been shrinking for six consecutive quarters, initially hit by fiscal austerity which cut consumption and later also by falling demand for its industrial exports from the euro zone.

The bureau said the economy fell by 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and by 2.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

On June 4, the bureau had reported gross domestic product fell by 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.2 percent year-on-year, mainly due to a drop in the volatile category of inventories.

"A negative impact came mainly from lowering the estimate of income from excise tax on fuels by 3.2 billion crowns ($159.46 million)in materials from the Finance Ministry," it said.

It added the volume of exported and imported goods was reduced by 9.3 billion crowns and 8.5 billion crowns respectively, based on value added tax filings.

"The headline number is very bad," said Marek Drimal, an economist at Komercni Banka.

The Czech central bank said on Thursday the likelihood that it would intervene to weaken the crown currency to help pull the economy out of its longest recession in the past two decades has increased.