* Economy falls by 1.3 pct q/q, 2.4 pct y/y in Q1
* Excise tax, foreign trade reasons for cut
PRAGUE, June 28 The Czech economy shrank deeper
than previously reported, the statistics bureau said on Friday,
because of lower-than-previously assumed income from excise tax
on fuels, and lower foreign trade volumes.
The central European economy has been shrinking for six
consecutive quarters, initially hit by fiscal austerity which
cut consumption and later also by falling demand for its
industrial exports from the euro zone.
The bureau said the economy fell by 1.3 percent
quarter-on-quarter and by 2.4 percent year-on-year in the first
quarter.
On June 4, the bureau had reported gross domestic product
fell by 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and 2.2 percent
year-on-year, mainly due to a drop in the volatile category of
inventories.
"A negative impact came mainly from lowering the estimate of
income from excise tax on fuels by 3.2 billion crowns ($159.46
million)in materials from the Finance Ministry," it said.
It added the volume of exported and imported goods was
reduced by 9.3 billion crowns and 8.5 billion crowns
respectively, based on value added tax filings.
"The headline number is very bad," said Marek Drimal, an
economist at Komercni Banka.
The Czech central bank said on Thursday the likelihood that
it would intervene to weaken the crown currency to help pull the
economy out of its longest recession in the past two decades has
increased.