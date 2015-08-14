* Second quarter growth at 0.9 pct beats -0.2 pct forecast * Puts yearly GDP at 4.4 pct vs forecast of 3.3 pct * Shows economy's firm footing, adds to pressure on crown (Adds details, analysts, central bank policy) PRAGUE, Aug 14 The Czech economy expanded by a forecast-beating 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period, defying analysts' expectations for a fall after a record-beating first quarter. Reliant on the export of cars and electronics, the economy is one of the European Union's fastest growing and unemployment is the second lowest in the bloc. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew at the fastest yearly rate since the end of 2007, rising 4.4 percent in real terms in the second quarter, up from 4.0 percent in the first quarter and was well above a market forecast of 3.3 percent. On a quarterly basis, analysts had expected a fall of 0.2 percent after a record 2.5 percent rise in January-March. "Although the steep rise in the first quarter was to a large extent supported by technical factors connected to excise tax collection from tobacco, the second quarter growth should fully reflect the positive trends in the economy," UniCredit economist Patrik Rozumbersky said. Helping boost the economy was a record in-flow of EU funds as a number of projects are being completed in the final year of a funding period. The flash estimate by the Czech Statistics Office did not give a breakdown and detailed second-quarter figures are due out on Aug. 28. It did say growth dynamics were more balanced compared with the first quarter and that household consumption and higher investment activity were main contributors. Inflation, however, has slowed to an annual rate of 0.5 percent in July, well below the central bank's 2 percent target. Minutes from the bank's last sitting on Aug. 6 showed rate setters saw the economy on a "robust and sustainable growth path" but that the need for easy monetary conditions remained high. The bank launched a policy of keeping the crown weak in November 2013 and has pledged to use intervention to prevent it from strengthening above about 27 to the euro until at least the second half of 2016. "For the central bank, inflation is the main target," Raiffeisenbank chief analyst Michal Brozka said. "However, the economy has clearly returned to the convergence story and that pushes the crown to strengthening. With this dynamic, speculation against the exchange rate commitment will grow," he said. The crown was little moved at 27.02 to the euro. The central bank has needed to intervene since mid-July but has refused to comment on the frequency or size of interventions. GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (pct change) Q2/15 Q1/15 Fcast Q2 quarter/quarter 0.9 2.5 -0.2 year/year 4.4 4.0 3.3 (Reporting by Mirka Krufova and Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Louise Ireland)