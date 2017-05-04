* Babis casts himself as anti-establishment outsider
* Has delivered budget surplus as Czech finance minister
* His ANO movement well ahead of rivals in opinion polls
* Business dealings under scrutiny, denies wrongdoing
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, May 4 To his supporters Czech Finance
Minister Andrej Babis is an efficient, plain-speaking operator
who gets the job done, while to his critics he represents the
murky power of big business and poses a threat to democracy.
The Czech Republic's second richest man, Babis elicits
strong and contrasting reactions among Czechs, but most would
agree that the billionaire businessman is now closer than ever
to becoming prime minister following a political crisis
triggered by his own government's efforts to sideline him.
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka announced on Tuesday
the government would resign, less than six months before its
term ends, to resolve a long-running dispute over the past
financial dealings of Babis, his arch-rival.
Babis, whose centrist ANO movement is far ahead of Sobotka's
Social Democrats and other parties in opinion polls, described
the move as "a desperate step by a desperate person".
Although ANO and Babis have been part of Sobotka's
centre-left coalition since 2013, the Slovak-born businessman
has managed to cast himself as an anti-graft crusader battling a
remote, self-serving political establishment in Prague.
His message, which echoes that of populist parties across
Europe, appeals to Czechs disillusioned with the murky backroom
dealings of traditional parties. Opinion polls give ANO - which
means Yes in Czech and is also an abbreviation for "Action by
Dissatisfied Citizens" - around 30 percent, some 10-15 points
more than the Social Democrats.
"PROTEST FIGURE"
Babis's oft-repeated pledge is to "manage the state like a
company", and he has been compared to other
businessmen-turned-politicians, such as U.S. President Donald
Trump and former Italian prime minister and media magnate Silvio
Berlusconi.
"He can be seen as a man who is able to create a
better-functioning state," said political analyst Lubomir
Kopecek. "It is a paradox ... Babis is in the government but is
seen as a protest figure."
Babis's marketing skills, supported by a presence on social
media unrivalled in Czech politics, were on display on Wednesday
when ANO ran full-page newspaper adverts of Babis with a duct
tape over his mouth.
"Why does the CSSD (Sobotka's party) want to get us out of
government and propose resignation?" the advert asked. "What do
they fear? That we know too much?"
ANO's programme is vague, and unlike
conservative-nationalist leaders like Hungary's Viktor Orban or
Poland's Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Babis has no clear-cut ideological
profile.
Babis, 62, has spoken in favour of lower taxes and does not
want the Czech Republic to join the euro. He has overseen a
tightening of tax collection laws and delivered the first budget
surplus in two decades last year, helped by economic growth.
Babis's Agrofert group, a conglomerate of more than 250
companies spanning chemicals, agriculture and media and valued
by Forbes magazine at $3.4 billion, is the largest private
employer in the Czech Republic, with more than 34,000 staff.
Babis transferred his assets to a trust fund this year to
comply with new conflict-of-interest legislation.
Czech authorities have been looking into legal loopholes
Babis used to buy tax-free bonds from his firm several years
ago, and into European Union subsidies awarded to a company
ultimately acquired by Babis.
He denies any wrongdoing and says the accusations against
him are politically motivated.
CRITICS
"This entire case ... is just another attempt to chase me
out of politics," he said in a letter to parliament last week.
Babis's harshest critics, such as the opposition TOP09
party, say he has authoritarian tendencies and threatens Czech
democracy.
Babis has at times appeared impatient with democratic
procedures, for example calling parliament a "talking shop".
He is the undisputed boss of ANO, which includes several of
his former managers. Richard Brabec, who once ran an Agrofert
chemical plant, is environment minister, while former Agrofert
board member Jaroslav Faltynek is ANO's first deputy chairman.
His business empire includes two national newspapers and a
radio station. Babis's media purchases, made as he was entering
politics, sparked an exodus of reporters from those outlets.
Sobotka, whose priority is to keep Babis out of any new
cabinet before the October election, was due to discuss the
timing of his formal resignation on Thursday with President
Milos Zeman. Zeman, who has the power to appoint the next
cabinet, has good relations with Babis but not with Sobotka.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones)