PRAGUE, April 4 Czech government parties must
resolve a crisis in their ruling coalition by April 10 or face
an early election, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.
The centre-right cabinet has been hit by a threat from its
smallest member, the centrist Public Affairs party, to quit the
three-party grouping unless its demand for a cabinet reshuffle
and judiciary policy changes are met.
"If there is no agreement on Tuesday, we are finished and we
will go to an early election," Necas told reporters after a
leadership meeting of his centre-right Civic Democrats.
