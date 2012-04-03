PRAGUE, April 3 The Czech Republic's coalition
crisis may result in an early election, Finance Minister
Miroslav Kalousek of the conservative ruling TOP09 party said on
Tuesday.
The three-party ruling coalition suffered a blow on Tuesday
after the smallest party, the liberal Public Affairs, said it
would pull its minister from the cabinet in May and would leave
the coalition unless its demands for policy changes are met.
"We will not be blackmailed. We will not negotiate under the
threat of Public Affairs' resignations," Kalousek told Reuters.
"An early election cannot bring anything good but it is
better than agony."
