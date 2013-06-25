* Uncertainty ahead as new PM has little chance to win
confidence
* Outgoing centre-right coalition claims narrow majority
* Early election is an option, but plan lacks support for
now
By Jana Mlcochova and Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, June 25 Czech President Milos Zeman
snubbed the outgoing centre-right coalition by appointing
left-wing economist Jiri Rusnok as prime minister on Tuesday, in
a step likely to prolong political turmoil by weeks or even
months.
The central European country is looking for a new government
after Prime Minister Petr Necas quit last week when an aide was
charged with bribery and illegal spying as part of the biggest
anti-corruption sweep since the fall of communism in 1989.
Rusnok, who served as a finance and industry minister in
2001-2003, including in a government led by Zeman, said he would
take two weeks to form a non-party-based cabinet of experts.
But his rule may only be counted in weeks as parties wrestle
for dominance with the leftist president, throwing into doubt
the 2014 budget and a plan to build a new nuclear power plant.
The outgoing coalition said it had a firm majority with 101
seats in the 200-member lower house. It said it would shoot down
Rusnok's government in a required vote of confidence, and
continue to push for a new centre-right cabinet.
"This is a stillborn baby," said lower house speaker
Miroslava Nemcova, the coalition's candidate for prime minister.
"This is an expression of disrespect to parliament, an
irresponsible step."
Zeman, a former prime minister who won the country's
first-ever direct presidential election in January, said he had
a duty to his voters to stop the coalition.
"I have expressed the opinion that the government of Prime
Minister Necas should finish. If I am to stick with that
opinion, I have to take steps...to make this happen," he said.
EARLY ELECTION?
Under the constitution, presidents have the sole right to
appoint prime ministers, but traditionally they have done that
in cooperation with parties that have a majority in parliament.
Zeman said Rusnok, a 52-year-old pension fund director for
bank ING, may only be in office until September if parliament
decides to hold an election before its term ends next May.
This would be welcomed by the opposition Social Democrats,
who lead opinion polls by a wide margin, and the far-left
Communists. But the plan needs 120 votes in parliament, and
those votes do not appear to be available, at least for now.
The conservative TOP09, a partner in the outgoing coalition,
had said in the past several days it might join calls for early
elections. But on Tuesday it backed the often wobbly coalition
after it gathered the needed support.
"If the coalition did not have a majority, we see a quick
election as the outcome. But when it has a majority, it has
legitimacy to rule," Miroslav Kalousek, the finance minister and
TOP09 deputy chief, told Reuters.
He put pressure on Rusnok, saying his government would not
be able to push the 2014 budget through parliament. That would
force the country to start next year with an emergency budget.
The crown, which has been resilient in the face of frequent
political crises, was unchanged on the news at 25.82 to the
euro.
NUCLEAR TENDER
If Rusnok fails to win confidence, and parliament at the
same time does not dissolve itself, the ball will go back to
Zeman to appoint another prime minister.
The president said he would consider the coalition's 101
votes in such a case, although he will have a free hand again to
pick who he wants. He may also delay a decision and leave Rusnok
to rule in a caretaker capacity for some time.
The country needs a government able to formulate a policy
that will help it emerge from nearly two years of recession.
The state is also nearing a decision on its biggest-ever
investment deal: a plan to build a $10-15 billion nuclear power
plant. Russian and U.S. firms are competing in a tender that has
economic, political and strategic importance. Rusnok refused to
comment on it, saying he first needed to study the matter.
In the scandal that toppled Necas, police have charged
eight people including his closest aide Jana Nagyova.
Nagyova is in custody charged with ordering illegal spying.
Prosecutors also accuse her of offering bribes, in the form of
posts at state companies, to three parliamentary deputies last
year in exchange for abandoning a rebellion against Necas. A
lawyer for Nagyova said she had acted in good faith.