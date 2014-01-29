BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
PRAGUE Jan 29 Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a new centre-left cabinet on Wednesday, ending seven months of a power vacuum that followed the fall of the previous administration in a corruption scandal last June.
Zeman appointed ministers from three coalition parties who formed a parliamentary majority after an early election in October. The cabinet, led by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, who was appointed earlier this month, will take power immediately from a caretaker administration.
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 17 Forty House Democrats, led by the party's top member of the House of Representatives Financial Services committee Maxine Waters, voiced opposition on Friday to a U.S. Labor Department proposal to delay the start of a controversial retirement regulation.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.