PRAGUE May 26 The Czech centre-left government survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday called by the opposition over tax breaks for rapeseed fuels that are produced among others by a firm owned by the EU country's finance minister.

It was the centre-right opposition's strongest attempt to topple the cabinet in office since early last year. The government has a comfortable majority in the lower house of parliament where it controls 111 of the 200 seats.

The motion required 101 votes and some opposition factions abstained. Full results were due later on Tuesday.

The opposition used the opportunity to turn the spotlight on billionaire businessman and Finance Minister Andrej Babis, head of the ANO movement he founded in 2011 with support from his chemicals conglomerate Agrofert.

Babis, who employs about 35,000 people and has bought two of the country's four national mainstream newspapers, has long been under fire from other parties for being in charge of tax policy, state enterprises, tax inspection and other regulatory roles while also being a media, farming and chemicals entrepreneur.

The vote was called after the parliament, in a vote that included ANO lawmakers, extended a tax break for rapeseed-based biofuels last week. One of Agrofert's companies is the market leader in their production.

Babis said he did not benefit from the tax break totalling up to 9 billion crowns for all firms by 2020. "I never abused any conflict of interest," Babis told the chamber before the vote. "I will not destroy my name for some small change."

Babis exercises ownership rights over Agrofert though as a cabinet member he cannot sit on the firm's board of directors, a rule he respects.

The opposition said Babis did benefit from the vote because any sales of Babis' firms would suffer without the tax breaks. The Czechs use tax incentives to meet their EU targets for usage of renewable fuels.

"Everywhere where the interest of public budgets clashes with the interests of Agrofert, our finance minister convinces us ... that the interests of Agrofert will have priority," said Miroslav Kalousek, a former finance minister and deputy leader of the centre-right opposition TOP09 party.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has backed the tax breaks, saying they help farmers. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)