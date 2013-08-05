* Cabinet of president's allies replaces dozens of officials
* Government may well lose confidence vote this week
* Parties say cabinet shouldn't change personnel before vote
* Limits to leaders' power debated in post-communist states
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Aug 4 The new Czech cabinet has embarked
on a bureaucratic purge, provoking the kind of conflict over
democratic legitimacy that is dividing a number of central and
eastern European countries two decades after the fall of
communism.
Since coming to power, the cabinet led by a close ally of
President Milos Zeman has cleared out dozens of officials from
government departments and state institutions, drawing
accusations that it is exceeding its mandate before a
parliamentary vote of confidence this week it may well lose.
Zeman appointed Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok last month
against the wishes of the leading political parties of both the
right and left which accuse the Czech Republic's first
popularly-elected president of trying to grab powers that should
belong to parliament.
After weeks of political instability, the country may face
yet more months of uncertainty as the parties and president
squabble over dominance. This risks damaging its image as a safe
haven for investors and complicates attempts to end a lengthy
recession and draft a budget for 2014.
Elsewhere in post-communist Europe, the limits to power of
political leaders are also hotly debated. In Hungary, for
example, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has drawn accusations from
home and abroad that his policies run counter to the behaviour
expected of a European leader - charges he denies.
But whereas Orban has a two thirds majority in parliament,
Rusnok was appointed without any new election and so far he
lacks enough support to be sure of winning the confidence vote
in the Czech lower house, set for Wednesday.
Zeman, a chain-smoking and hard-drinking former Social
Democrat, believes his election by the Czech people gives him a
stronger mandate than his predecessors in the presidency, who
were voted in by parliament under a previous system.
A Social Democrat premier in 1998-2002 who later split from
the party, he installed the leftist cabinet after the last
government fell over allegations of corruption and spying.
Current Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka, who failed
in an attempt to force early elections, is among the party
leaders lining up to criticise the purge of officials.
"A government that was not appointed on the basis of an
agreement among parties, which has no legitimacy from democratic
elections, should be very careful about how it interferes with
the workings of the state apparatus," said Sobotka, whose party
leads in opinion polls.
CHANGING PERSONNEL
In the past new Czech governments have commonly changed
personnel, but these were formed by elected parties. This time,
the Rusnok cabinet has fired between 60 and 80 officials,
including deputy heads of ministries and the chief of the state
railways, without any parliamentary confirmation.
Replacements in the jobs often have links to the president,
such as the new boss of Czech Railways who occupied the position
once before when Zeman was premier.
Rusnok says his cabinet has acted within the rules of
democracy. "We have legitimacy given by the constitution," he
told a news conference on Friday. With one minor exception, he
said, the changes "were acutely needed and I stand behind them".
His government's survival hangs in the balance. Rusnok said
on Czech Television on Sunday he thought he could count on 96 or
97 votes in the 200-seat house, expressing the hope that this
would be enough to achieve a majority among members present.
Rusnok is also under fire over a small party created by
Zeman's supporters, called "Citizens' Rights Party-the
Zemanites" (SPOZ), which is gaining power through the new
cabinet without having won any parliamentary seats.
SPOZ's deputy leader Radek Augustin was appointed head of
the cabinet office. Rusnok himself, while not a member, once ran
on the party's ticket in a local election.
Some believe the party of Zeman supporters is the real power
in the cabinet, rather than Rusnok. "The government of SPOZ,
although it is called the Rusnok government, and which failed in
an election, is destabilising and threatening the very system,"
said Miroslav Kalousek, head of the conservative TOP09 party, a
member of the centre-right coalition which fell in June.
YOUNG DEMOCRACIES
The European Union's eastern members are largely young
democracies compared with those in the West, and few Czechs
remember their nation's first two periods under a multi-party
system that were ended by the Nazis and the Communists.
Even 24 years after Communism fell in much of central and
eastern Europe, disputes frequently surface over the acceptable
limits of exercising power in a parliamentary democracy.
In Romania the government has been in conflict with the
president and judiciary in the past year, while Bulgarians have
staged protests for weeks against endemic corruption and to
demand the resignation of the new Socialist-led
government.
Outside the Balkans, tens of thousands protested in Budapest
early last year against Orban, accusing him of using his two
thirds majority to push through a new constitution they said
threatened the checks and balances of Hungary's political
system.
Hungary has also been involved in a series of disputes with
the European Union including over the constitution and a press
law, as well as independence of the central bank - which is now
led by an Orban ally - and of the judiciary.
Orban denies any anti-democratic behaviour, saying he is
reforming Hungary to tackle an economic mess left by previous
Socialist governments and to shake off a hangover of Communism.
By contrast Zeman, 68, has not presented any plan to reshape
the Czech nation. At the moment headlines are focused more on
his health, after he was diagnosed with diabetes. His own health
minister Martin Holcat said on Friday that the president must
cut down from his usual 40-to-50 cigarettes a day and sharply
reduce his alcohol consumption.
While Zeman may lack a political vision similar to Orban's,
he seems to have used the fall of the highly unpopular
centre-right government as an opportunity to boost his powers at
the expense of the parties.
POLITICAL GRAVITY
The two previous Czech heads of state, Vaclav Havel and
Vaclav Klaus, were both elected by parliament but Zeman won the
country's first direct presidential election in January.
If the Rusnok cabinet survives, political analysts say the
centre of political gravity will shift from parliament towards
the president, who has said his popular mandate allows him to
re-interpret his constitutional powers in his favour.
Even if the government loses, parties fear Zeman may drag
out the process of finding a new prime minister, leaving Rusnok
in office as a caretaker. Then he could simply pick another ally
or possibly reappoint Rusnok.
In the meantime, the replacements of officials continue. So
far the government has said it would accept Zeman's candidates
for several ambassadorships who had been blocked by the previous
administration. These include Livia Klausova, the wife of his
predecessor Klaus who endorsed Zeman in the January election.
On Thursday the new culture minister fired the director of
the National Theatre on the day he was supposed to take office,
although he was re-instated less than 24 hours after several
star actors resigned.
Sobotka called the episode "arrogant and very silly" but the
head of Zeman's office, former SPOZ chairman Vratislav Mynar,
said he had no problem with the government's actions before the
confidence vote. "This is fully under the authority of the
premier and his ministers," he told Czech Television.