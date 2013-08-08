DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
PRAGUE Aug 8 The lower house of the Czech parliament will hold a session to dissolve itself some time next week, opening the way to an early election, Deputy Speaker Jan Hamacek told Reuters.
The decision comes a day after the chamber voted against giving a vote of confidence to the government of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok, an ally of President Milos Zeman, installed against the will of most of the parties.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.