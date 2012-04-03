PRAGUE, April 3 The smallest party in the Czech
centre-right government said on Tuesday it would pull its
ministers from the cabinet on May 1 but that it would stay in
the ruling coalition if Prime Minister Petr Necas meets its
conditions.
Public Affairs' chief Radek John said Necas should prepare
steps to regain public confidence in his cabinet by April 26,
propose a reconstructed cabinet and ask for a vote of confidence
before the party decides if it can remain in the coalition.
(Reporting by Robert Mueller, Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing
by Michael Winfrey)