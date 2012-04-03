PRAGUE, April 3 The smallest party in the Czech centre-right government said on Tuesday it would pull its ministers from the cabinet on May 1 but that it would stay in the ruling coalition if Prime Minister Petr Necas meets its conditions.

Public Affairs' chief Radek John said Necas should prepare steps to regain public confidence in his cabinet by April 26, propose a reconstructed cabinet and ask for a vote of confidence before the party decides if it can remain in the coalition. (Reporting by Robert Mueller, Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)