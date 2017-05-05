PRAGUE May 5 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav
Sobotka on Friday reversed his decision to resign, saying he
would instead seek the removal of Finance Minister Andrej
Babis, his main political rival, to end a dispute in his
centre-left government.
Earlier this week Sobotka had said he would resign along
with the whole government.
He changed his mind after President Milos Zeman indicated he
would treat the resignation as Sobotka's own, not the departure
of the entire cabinet, a stance that would leave Babis in his
post.
(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason
Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones)