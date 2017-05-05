PRAGUE May 5 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka on Friday reversed his decision to resign, saying he would instead seek the removal of Finance Minister Andrej Babis, his main political rival, to end a dispute in his centre-left government.

Earlier this week Sobotka had said he would resign along with the whole government.

He changed his mind after President Milos Zeman indicated he would treat the resignation as Sobotka's own, not the departure of the entire cabinet, a stance that would leave Babis in his post.

