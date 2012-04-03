PRAGUE, April 3 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Tuesday that an early election must be held as soon as possible if his three party coalition collapses and the government falls.

Earlier in the day, the ruling grouping's smallest party, Public Affairs, threatened to pull its ministers from the government and quit the coalition on May 1 if Necas did not shuffle his cabinet and meet other policy demands.

Necas formed the coalition following a vote in 2010. The next regular election is slated for 2014. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Michael Winfrey; Editing by Jan Lopatka)