China's yuan exchange rate to be stable this year - c.bank governor
BEIJING, March 10 China's central bank chief said on Friday he expects the yuan exchange rate to be stable this year.
LIDICE, Czech republic, June 15 Czech President Milos Zeman said on Saturday that abuse of power and corruption charges against a close aide of Prime Minister Petr Necas and other officials were "very serious" and seemed well founded.
When asked whether he thought the centre-right cabinet should stay in office, he said: "I consider the charges that have been brought to be very serious."
"After hearing from the police president and the supreme state attorney, I am coming to the conclusion that they are based on sufficient evidence," he added in his first remarks on the political turmoil.
"This is an indirect but clear answer to your question."
BEIJING, March 10 China's central bank chief said on Friday he expects the yuan exchange rate to be stable this year.
March 9 Merrill Lynch, a unit of Bank of America Corp, may not entirely do away with its commission-based retirement accounts, after Trump ordered the Labor Department last month to delay the proposed retirement-savings rule.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday morning as exporters benefited from the dollar hitting six-week highs against the yen, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the day to provide further evidence that U.S. interest rates are likey to rise.