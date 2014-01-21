* Likely industry minister sees Temelin project going ahead

* Unsure about contract for difference scheme for CEZ

* EU investigation into similar British scheme important

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Jan 21 The planned multi-billion dollar expansion of Czech nuclear plant Temelin is likely to move slowly as the new government seeks a way to secure the project's financial viability, the candidate for the next industry minister said.

Majority state-owned utility CEZ is running a tender in which U.S. and Russian companies are bidding to more than double the size of the 2,000 megawatt Temelin station, a deal estimated to cost over $10 billion.

But it faces increasing problems as low electricity prices combine with higher safety concerns following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, which are driving up costs.

Jan Mladek, industry minister nominee, said in an interview that the Czech Republic would remain committed to building its nuclear power capacity to secure energy supply.

But, he said, the problem was finding the right conditions to start construction.

"We will build, but probably the construction will not start so quickly," he told Reuters. "It cannot be expected that things will move too quickly because there are too many obstacles."

Toshiba unit Westinghouse and a consortium including Russia's Atomstroyexport are bidding in the tender. France's Areva, which was excluded from the bidding, has appealed that decision.

CEZ has said the first new unit at Temelin could come online in 2025. Mladek, who is set to be appointed in a new centre-left cabinet this month, declined to provide an estimated timetable.

CEZ already put off picking a winner until the second quarter of 2015 from the end of 2013, partly to negotiate a so-called contract for difference, which would set a state-guaranteed floor for prices of power from Temelin's new units.

The incoming government has shown less interest in the scheme than the previous centre-right cabinet, which collapsed in June 2013.

"I would say (a contract for difference) is not dead but not very popular either," Mladek said.

The outcome of a European Commission investigation into a similar deal between Britain and French utility EDF for a new nuclear plant in southwest England could also have a big impact on the Czech deal.

"If Britain is not successful, we can forget about a contract for difference," Mladek said.

CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes has said a price of 100 euros ($140) per megawatt-hour, nearly three times current prices, would be realistic. In Britain, the government will guarantee a price of up to 92.50 pounds ($150) per MWh.

The future of the tender may also be influenced by debate in the European Union over setting targets for renewable energy use and carbon reduction. The Czechs support the setting of a target for cutting emissions. ($1 = 0.6090 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (editing by Jane Baird)