PRAGUE, Sept 13 A consortium including the Czech unit of Germany's Hochtief has been picked as the winner of a tender to build a new waste water treatment plant for the Czech capital Prague, the city hall said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement, however, that the deal may be scrapped if the city does not receive European Union funding for the project.

City Hall said the UCOV Praha consortium, which also included SMP CZ, Suez Environnement unit Degremont and WTE Wassertechnik, bid to build the plant for 7.46 billion crowns ($413 million) including value-added tax.

The project is part of a larger reconstruction of Prague's sewage treatment system.