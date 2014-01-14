PRAGUE Jan 14 Hyundai Motor ran its Czech plant at full capacity in 2013, producing 303,460 cars, marginally up from 303,035 in 2012, the local operation said on Tuesday.

Car makers in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, both export-driven countries highly dependent on the car sector, have reported mixed numbers for 2013, despite weakness in European markets.

Hyundai makes the ix20, i30 and ix35 models in the Czech Republic.

Skoda Auto, the biggest car maker in the Czech Republic, reported a 2 percent dip in global sales to 920,800 last year, most of them made at its domestic plants.

The third Czech producer TPCA, a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen, reported a 13.9 percent decline in 2013 output, to 185,127 cars.

Hyundai plans to keep its facility at full steam in the coming years, shifting some exports to markets outside Europe to compensate for weaker demand on the continent.

Czech car production should rebound in 2014 as the European market slowly recovers, after dropping about 4 percent this year, the head of the Automotive Industry Association said last month.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Jan Lopatka)