UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, June 11 Hyundai Motor's Czech unit has raised its 2015 production target by 10 percent to 330,000 cars, the company said on Thursday.
It said it would begin production on a new model of the Tucson sport utility vehicle (SUV) on June 15.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.