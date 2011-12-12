* Cbank head Singer says would be very hard decision

* Says IMF loan plan 'like aspirin for leg break'

PRAGUE Dec 12 The Czech central bank would need to think long and hard if asked to lend part of its reserves to the IMF under a deal being considered by and for European Union states, the bank's governor told news agency CTK on Monday.

Under a plan agreed on Friday, all EU members but Britain agreed to pursue tougher budget discipline rules, although some leaders said they would have to hold further consultations at home.

They also agreed to lend the International Monetary Fund an additional 200 billion euros to help it extend emergency aid to euro zone countries that may get squeezed out of markets.

As an EU member outside the single currency area, Prague has expressed reluctance to take part in the financing programme, of which the Czech share would be about 3.5 billion euros ($4.68 billion).

As raising those funds on capital markets would increase the country's annual borrowing by more than a third, the most likely scenario would be to take it from the central bank, where the amount makes up just over 10 percent of reserves.

"A few years ago, I would have said that we have more than enough in reserves. Today there is a period where from old security we have passed to new uncertainties, and one would rather have more reserves than less," central bank Governor Miroslav Singer told CTK.

"If the government comes to us, we will study it thoroughly and we will have to think a lot about it. I have to say that it will be a significantly more difficult decision than before."

He added that the overall amount under consideration for lending to the IMF would not be enough to put an end to fears that the euro zone crisis could spread.

"It appears to me that the amount is a little like aspirin for a broken leg. It doesn't hurt, but at the same time, it's not capable of more significant help," he was quoted as saying.

On Friday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas suggested the Czechs had no obligation to take part in boosting IMF funds.

($1 = 19.0329 Czech crowns)

($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by John Stonestreet)