PRAGUE Dec 13 The Czech Republic must not be the only European Union country to refuse a loan to boost the IMF's coffers as part of plan agreed by the bloc's leaders last week, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Tuesday.

Czech policymakers, including Prime Minister Petr Necas, have been cool towards the idea of extending a loan of around 3.5 billion euros to the IMF to support struggling euro zone states. But they also want to avoid isolating the country.

"I'm deeply convinced that we must not slam the door on Europe. (At the same time) if we give out the loan, we must negotiate its conditions," Kalousek said on Czech Television station CT24.

"We cannot afford to be the only ones in Europe to say 'no'." (Reporting by Michael Winfrey)