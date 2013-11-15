* Central bank weakens currency to fight deflation risk

* Move raises heat on central bankers, upsets shoppers

* Attempt to boost spending could hurt consumer demand

By Robert Muller and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 15 The Czech central bank's plan to weaken the crown currency and raise price growth could actually hurt consumer demand next year instead of boosting it.

Rate setters have had to go on a charm offensive to defend and explain their decision to start using currency interventions last week to fight off the threat of deflation.

The bank wants to get out the message that prices will rise rather than fall in order to convince shoppers to buy now - without stoking fears that goods will get too expensive.

It is a tough task in the nation of savers and rising prices could deter many shoppers at a time when demand is still weak. Initial reactions among the public have been mostly critical and some businesses are worried.

"We are making profit now ... because of a wave of pre-stocking by retailers, but the question is, what will the end-customers do? And there, I am rather pessimistic," said David Petrovic, business director of an ICT distributor based in Ceske Budejovice, 150 km (95 miles) south of Prague.

"I see it as negative in the long term because goods will be more expensive and it is not certain that demand will be spurred by that."

With inflation still falling despite a 0.05 percent base interest rate for the past year, the central bank decided on Nov. 7 to pull out the next tool in its policy kit and launched crown sales for the first time in over a decade, buying billions of euros on the market.

The move sent the typically sleepy Czech currency down almost 5 percent against the euro, a record intraday drop. It has traded near 27 per euro - the bank's stated target - since.

The economic daily Hospodarske Noviny, in a Nov. 12 commentary, said the central bank has "managed to anger absolutely everyone."

GETTING THE MESSAGE OUT

Japan's experience epitomises the policymakers' nightmare: since a property-driven boom collapsed two decades ago, a spiral of falling prices has weakened demand and made debts more burdensome, leading to wage cuts and ever-lower prices that only now show some signs of reversal.

The Czech central bank hopes the weaker crown will raise the cost of imported goods and that price rises in the shops will entice people to start making purchases they have been putting off while waiting for a better deal.

"Waiting for cheaper white goods, cars or real estate - that is the story of the last couple of years," bank Governor Miroslav Singer told newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes on Wednesday.

"Have you not noticed that there are discount campaigns, that a washing machine costs less and less every year?"

On Friday, electronics retailer Datart tried grabbing shoppers by running a full-page ad saying "It won't get any cheaper!" making specific mention of the central bank.

Shoppers are not convinced by the move. "I certainly won't be spending more," said Zdenek Belda, a building contractor, as he came out of an electronics shop in central Prague.

Some analysts say the bank's move could backfire by depressing demand when the economy is just recovering from a record-long recession. Komercni Banka estimated it will reduce consumption by 0.5 percentage points in 2014.

Preliminary third-quarter data, released on Thursday, showed the economy shrank 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter, defying expectations for a second straight quarter of growth. Some analysts, though, said this figure helps justify the central bank's action.

BAD PRESS

The newspaper interview with Singer took place less than a week after the interventions - a time when central bankers usually avoid comments in the media following a policy meeting. Singer said it was necessary to "explain a few things".

"It surprised me that we have to explain basic, general definitions of monetary policy, what the national bank does, why and how," he said. He added that interventions would help stabilise prices, not bring a wave of huge price rises.

Interventions will add about 1 percentage point to inflation, the central bank says, and bring it back to the 2 percent target by the end of 2014. Annual inflation slowed to 0.9 percent in October, the lowest since March 2010.

Without the use of the exchange rate as a policy tool, the bank estimated inflation would hit zero at the start of 2014.

Newspapers have warned in the past week that Christmas or skiing trips to Austria will cost more, while a headline in Lidove Noviny said "Everything will be more expensive".

But for exporters, the weaker crown should bring companies more revenue when they exchange their euros. That in turn can give people more job security, help firms hire more workers and spur economic growth.

"I assume this strong step, which we have been calling for a very long time, will raise Czech exports by 2-3 percent in the coming six months," Exporters Association Chairman Jiri Grund said.

But consumers must also buy in.

"There are more ordinary people than exporters," said Miroslava Stankova, a pensioner in Prague. "This isn't going to bring anybody anything positive." (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)