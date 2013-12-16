* Central bank started intervening last month to keep crown currency weak

* Says expects interventions to boost exports, raise GDP

* Some exporters says contracts may be repriced

* Any sales gains might not be enough to boost employment, wages

PRAGUE, Dec 16 The Czech economy will squeeze extra growth out of a weaker crown next year from currency interventions the central bank launched in November, the establishment line on the new policy suggests.

But many firms fear the forceful action may do more harm than good, including some of the exporters who should benefit from it the most.

In common with many of the world's central banks, Czech monetary authorities faced with an ailing economy have looked beyond already historically low interest rates for other ways to help growth.

They have chosen the intervention path rather than joining the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England in providing more funding, given the risk of deflation in a Czech economy highly dependent on foreign trade and with a banking system holding surplus liquidity.

Businesses, though, fear an expected drop in consumer spending as shoppers balk at retail price hikes stemming from rising import prices, which might also squeeze manufacturers as fuel or materials costs rise.

Even among exporters - the group that should gain from a drop of more than 6 percent in the crown in around six weeks - some are worried the move could eventually erode profits.

Pavel Juricek, a vice-president at the Industry Confederation and chairman of Czech car parts maker Brano, which exports three-quarters of its production, said some export contracts have conditions that call for an automatic price cuts in the event of excessive currency moves.

"Strong price pressure from customers can be expected," Juricek told Reuters. "Considering the crown has gone from 25.50 to (above 27 per euro), that can be expected soon."

That conveys a less rosy outlook than that painted by the country's Exporters Association which, based on an index it compiles, has estimated exports could return to record levels next year.

The debate on the scheme's pros and cons has also raged among the financial community since the central bank launched its first crown sales on the open market in 11 years on Nov. 7, pledging further interventions to keep a tight rein on the currency and ward off the risk of deflation.

Many analysts say the intervention programme will boost exports, compensating for the dent to consumer demand and adding several tenths of a percent to gross domestic product growth in 2014.

That would be welcome given third-quarter data confirmed the economy contracted by 0.1 percent after showing its first quarterly growth in a year and a half in the second.

But many economists and leading politicians have questioned the move, coming when the economy is just recovering from a record-long recession. Further ahead, some businesses worry what will happen with the crown once interventions end, probably in 2015.

PUBLIC BACKLASH

Having cut interest rates to 0.05 percent in November 2012, the central bank opted a year later to intervene in the currency market and has pledged to keep the crown's exchange rate close to 27 to the euro.

The crown, after the bank sold 200 billion crowns ($9.94 billion) in the two weeks following the start of interventions, now trades at around 27.545, down 6.4 percent since Nov. 6.

Bankers have responded to the scepticism by seeking to defend the measure almost daily in a media blitz.

Tomas Holub, head of the central bank's statistics department, said in magazine Profit on Dec. 9 that interventions would add up to 65 billion crowns to the economy and could create about 35,000 more jobs than without the move.

The central bank has also tried to get the message out that prices will no longer fall, prompting consumers who have put off large purchases to stop waiting for a better deal.

But the public reaction has been tough, garnering headlines about rising prices. With consumers likely to stay glum, export activity will be even more important for the $190 billion economy.

Penam, one of the country's largest bakers, said costs for bakeries will rise because of imported fuel and yeast, meaning the price of the bread roll, a staple in the country of 10.5 million, could go up.

TRICKLE DOWN?

Ceska Sporitelna bank forecasts interventions will add 0.4 percentage points to 2014 GDP growth, pushing expansion to 2.0 percent. Citibank's chief economist in Prague, Jaromir Sindel, sees it 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points higher at 1.9 percent.

The central bank forecasts that GDP will rise by 2.1 percent in 2014 with the help of interventions and inflation will return to the bank's 2 percent target, from below 1 percent seen in October.

Without the action, growth would be 0.6 percentage points lower and the economy would suffer deflation much of the year, it has said.

The Exporters Association estimates, based on an index it compiles, exports could again return to record levels next year. A manufacturing survey (PMI) is at a 2-1/2 year high.

Otto Danek, vice-chairman of the association who also runs small electric motor maker ATAS Elektromotory Nachod, estimates the weaker crown will lift his revenue by 3 percent.

"The macroeconomic point of view definitely justifies the move," he said.

But any new income for exporters might not yet help firms invest, hire more or pay higher wages to firm up growth.

An Economic Chamber survey of 845 firms found almost eight of 10 companies will leave salaries unchanged next year.

"(Are interventions) going to trickle into more hiring or higher fixed investment? I don't think so," Ceska Sporitelna analyst Martin Lobotka said. "It is more about uncertainty in the future than about anything else (for companies)."

According to the Industry Confederation, the country's biggest employers' association, most firms remained worried.

"Overall, we can say that in most companies there is hesitation and fear about the stability of the crown after interventions finish," Stanislav Kazecky, another vice president at the group, said after meeting central bank Governor Miroslav Singer on Dec. 4.

($1 = 20.1195 Czech crowns)