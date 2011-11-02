PRAGUE Nov 2 The owner of several travel agencies in central Europe plans to incorporate them into a holding company and sell a third of its shares in an initial public offering by the end of 2013 or early 2014, Czech daily newspaper E15 said on Wednesday.

The holding will include the largest Czech travel agency Exim Tours, Slovakia's Kartago Tours, Kartago Tours Hungary and Exim Tours Poland, the daily reported, citing the owner, Ferid Nasr.

The overall turnover of the group is around 8 billion Czech crowns ($436 million), of which the Czech unit accounts for 3.5 billion. The holding company's assets would be worth around 3 billion crowns, Nasr told the daily.

Nasr should sign a contract within a month to buy another travel agency operating in Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia, which should help raise the overall turnover to 10 billion in two years, the report said.

Proceeds from the IPO would be used for acquisitions in Germany and France. ($1=18.344 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)