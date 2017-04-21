PRAGUE, April 21 Kiwi.com, a fast-growing Czech-based online travel agency, plans to open new branch offices in the Philippines, South Africa, Spain and China as part of an expansion push, the company said on Friday.

Kiwi.com started up five years ago and has grown quickly into one of the five biggest online sellers of airline tickets in Europe, with yearly turnover multiplying in recent years to around 700 million euros.

The company, based in the Czech Republic's second biggest city, Brno, plans to double the number of branches it has to 10 with openings in Prague, Manila, Durban, Barcelona and Dalian, it said.

"The start of the new office... should help ensure exponential growth," Kiwi said in a statement.

The firm, owned by Czech investors, already runs offices in Brno, Kiev, Fiji, Split and Belgrade, and employs around 1,100 people. Its founder has said the company could go public in the future.

Kiwi.com offers itineraries combining tickets from normally non-cooperating airlines, which differentiates it from other providers.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)