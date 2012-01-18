PRAGUE Jan 18 The Czech
telecommunications regulator will offer additional frequencies
that may allow the entry of a fourth fully-fledged mobile voice
and data operator to the market, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) said the winner in
the auction of the newly available frequencies should build a
fourth-generation network within three years that would cover
over 90 percent of the country's 10.5 million population.
The frequencies could go to a current or newly arrived
operator, the regulator's spokesman said.
"In theory the frequencies may be acquired by a new entity
on the market, for whom the range (of frequencies) will allow
them to offer not only data but fully fledged voice services as
well," spokesman Frantisek Malina said.
The CTU said it estimated the auction would raise billions
of crowns.
The Czech telecommunications market is dominated by
Telefonica Czech Republic , T-Mobile
and Vodafone.
Preliminary consultations on the auction should start in
March, a spokesman for the regulator said.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)