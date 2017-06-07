* Czechs estimated to have 3 pct of global lithium resources
* European Metals aims to start mining in 2019
* Lithium demand seen surging, mainly due to electric cars
CINOVEC, Czech Republic, June 7 Mining for
lithium could start in the Czech Republic in two years,
exploiting Europe's largest resource of the metal that is used
in batteries for electric vehicles and home power storage.
The deposits lie around Cinovec, a village with a tradition
of mining since the 14th century and situated near the border
with Germany, the industrial powerhouse at the heart of Europe's
bid to build electric cars and develop battery technology.
The resource, a term used for a deposit whose extent has yet
to be proven by exploration, could amount to 1.3 million tonnes,
or about 3 percent of the global lithium stock, according to the
Czech Geological Survey.
That would rank the Czech Republic behind Chile, China,
Argentina, Australia and other nations with bigger lithium
reserves. But surging global demand and hungry European industry
are sparking international interest in the Czech deposits.
Australia's European Metals, which bought
exploration rights around Cinovec in 2012 and wants to start
mining by 2019, said the resource could yield 20,800 tonnes a
year of lithium carbonate, the processed ore that is sold to
customers.
Global demand is expected to rise three-fold to 535,000
tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent by 2025 from 2015, due to
the boom in electric cars and electricity storage that has added
to demand from making mobile phone batteries, Deutsche Bank
said.
European Metals has dug exploratory shafts and plans to
spend $393 million to develop the site near Cinovec, a village
surrounded by forests and meadows and showing scars of surface
mining for lignite that once employed many people in the area.
The region now has the Czech Republic's highest jobless rate.
"The permitting process is going along as it should be,
everything is happening in an orderly fashion," European Metals
Managing Director Keith Coughlan told Reuters.
The company has signed a memorandum on supply of lithium ore
to HE3DA, a Czech startup battery producer.
"HE3DA can be one of the biggest consumers," HE3DA chief
executive and founder Jan Prochazka told Reuters.
LOCAL SUPPORT
There are also other potential clients nearby. Daimler
, owner of Mercedes-Benz, began construction in May of
its second factory for lithium batteries, worth about 500
million euros, in Kamenz, a German town 90 km (56 miles) from
Cinovec.
Tesla Motors Inc. has also announced plans to build
another "Gigafactory" for batteries, possibly in Europe, to
match its plant in Nevada, the United States.
European Metals still has steps to take before it can
develop the mining site at Cinovec. It has to apply for permits
from the State Mining Administration (SMA), a process that could
last more than a year, an SMA spokesman said.
It also needs approval from the Environment Ministry, which
would consider any objections from nearby municipalities,
although local communities have indicated they support the plan.
"It would be a contribution to our town," said Mayor Petr
Pipal of Dubi, the municipality that includes Cinovec.
Other companies are also showing interest in the resource.
Cinovecka Deponie, a unit of privately-owned Czech
investment group RSJ, won permits to extract lithium from
tailings left around Cinovec from past tin mining. It did not
offer further details when contacted by Reuters.
Albright Stonebridge Group, co-chaired by former U.S.
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, made enquiries to the
regional authorities about possible lithium extraction, Czech
media reported. The group did not respond to Reuters queries.
One challenge for miners is that ore around Cinovec contains
relatively small amounts of lithium. Jaromir Stary, an expert at
the Czech Geological Survey, said it contains four times less
lithium in its ore than at the Greenbushes mine in Australia.
But European Metals is undeterred. Its pre-feasibility study
in April estimated costs at $3,483 per tonne of lithium
carbonate, a level it said would ensure it could turn a profit.
It said the magnetic-sensitive nature of Cinovec's ore makes
processing cheaper than other types.
Spot battery grade 99.5 percent lithium carbonate in China
AM-995C-LTCB, where most lithium batteries are manufactured,
now trades around 140,000 yuan ($20,575.53) per tonne, after a
peak of about 171,000 yuan last year.
