PRAGUE, June 7 Loan growth at Czech banks slowed
further in April amid an extended economic downturn, the Czech
Banking Association (CBA) said on Thursday.
The slowdown illustrates how government spending cuts, along
with a drop in demand for the country's industrial products from
the debt-crippled euro zone, is cooling economic activity in the
central European country of 10.5 million people.
The volume of loans rose by 4.6 percent year on year at the
end of April, against a 5.7 percent expansion a month before and
a 6 percent rise for the whole of 2011, the CBA said.
Corporate loans grew by 3.7 percent, after a 5.1 percent
rise at the end of the first quarter and a 6.1 percent increase
for the last year.
"A certain slowdown in the annual rise of corporate loans is
linked with a general economic dampening in the Czech Republic
as of the second half of 2011," CBA official Jan Matousek said.
Czech banks have surplus capital and liquidity, and low
leverage with loan-to-deposit ratios at below 80 percent, which
leaves room for more lending.
Bank portfolios recorded a mild improvement in April as the
share of non-performing loans stagnated at just below 6 percent
and the rate of classified loans, which are all loans in danger
of default and include non-performing loans, edged down by 0.1
percentage point from March to 10 percent, the data showed.
The central European economy worth $186.87 billion shrank by
1 percent in the first quarter, according to preliminary data,
deepening a mild recession started in the second half of 2011.
The largest Czech banks are units of Austria's Erste Group
, Belgium's KBC, France's Societe Generale
and Italy's UniCredit.
($1 = 20.3732 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Holmes)