PRAGUE, June 4 Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group's chief executive said on Thursday he had financing in place and expected to complete the acquisition of a 79.4 percent stake in the company before an August deadline.

Shares in Lobkowicz jumped to a record on Thursday after the company said a firm owned by CEO Zdenek Radil had agreed to buy the stakes of Lobkowicz's two biggest shareholders for 1.9 billion crowns ($78.2 million).

Radil's company will be obliged to make a mandatory takeover bid for the remaining shares after the deal settles.

Radil told Reuters in a phone interview he had no plans to de-list the company from the Prague Stock Exchange after completing the transaction. He said he may offer a portion of the newly acquired shares in a secondary offering in the future.

