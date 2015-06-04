UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, June 4 Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group's chief executive said on Thursday he had financing in place and expected to complete the acquisition of a 79.4 percent stake in the company before an August deadline.
Shares in Lobkowicz jumped to a record on Thursday after the company said a firm owned by CEO Zdenek Radil had agreed to buy the stakes of Lobkowicz's two biggest shareholders for 1.9 billion crowns ($78.2 million).
Radil's company will be obliged to make a mandatory takeover bid for the remaining shares after the deal settles.
Radil told Reuters in a phone interview he had no plans to de-list the company from the Prague Stock Exchange after completing the transaction. He said he may offer a portion of the newly acquired shares in a secondary offering in the future.
($1 = 24.3110 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; writing by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Hovet and David Clarke)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.