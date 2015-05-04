UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group :
* Says has seen 1-1.5 percent rise in revenue since February price increase -analyst conference call
* Says expects investment below CZK 100 million in 2015
* Says EBITDA margin of 21 percent is sustainable in long-term
* Reiterates expects to pay dividend from 2016 profits Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources