PRAGUE May 29 Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz's negotiations to acquire another brewery, which the company flagged in its public share offer this month, has fallen through, newspaper Lidove Noviny said on Thursday.

"Pivovary Lobkowicz was interested but there was no agreement with our main shareholder," the newspaper quoted target company Mestansky Pivovar Havlickuv Brod's director, Vaclav Janda, as saying.

Janda was not immediately available for comment while a spokeswoman for Lobkowicz declined to comment. She was quoted in the report as saying that Lobkowicz was also holding talks with other brewers.

Lobkowicz's shares debuted on the Prague stock exchange on Wednesday, trading just above an IPO price of 160 crowns. It had priced shares well below the maximum level previously stated, prompting existing investors to hold on to their stock as they believe the offer undervalues the firm.

The shares were trading down 0.8 percent at 161.50 by 0813 GMT on Thursday.

The company, the fifth largest brewer by revenue in a nation which has the highest annual per capita consumption of beer in the world, said it raised 404.8 million crowns ($20 million) by selling 2.3 million new shares, plus an additional 230,000 shares as part of an over-allotment option.

In the share sale Lobkowicz had said it wanted to use 100 million crowns from proceeds to buy an unnamed brewery this year and that it had already signed a memorandum of understanding. In its prospectus it said it was in advanced talks but no letter of intent had been signed.

Chief Executive Zdenek Radil told Reuters on Wednesday that talks on an acquisition were continuing but it was not certain whether a deal would result. "More important is organic growth," he said. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)