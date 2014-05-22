PRAGUE May 22 Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has attracted strong demand for its stock market listing as order books closed on Thursday, thanks to interest from domestic retail investors, a source close to the deal said.

Lobkowicz is looking to raise up to 1 billion crowns ($49.75 million) through an offer of 5.7 million shares, including 2.3 million new ones, representing a 48.77 percent stake in the Czech Republic's fifth biggest brewer.

"Demand was strong especially among Czech retail investors," said the source who asked not to be named.

The company had earlier set the maximum price for retail investors at 175 crowns per share. The source declined to comment on pricing, which is due to be announced on Friday.

A company spokeswoman also declined to comment. (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jan Lopatka and Jane Merriman)