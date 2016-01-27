UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Jan 27 The majority shareholder in Czech brewery Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has acquired 18.7 percent of shares in a buyout offer, putting its ownership stake near 100 percent, it said on its website on Wednesday.
The share purchases bring Lapasan's stake to 98.1 percent, which will prompt a new buyout offer at the price of 208 crowns a share, unchanged from the previous offer, the company said.
Chinese group CEFC is the leading investor in Lapasan, which also includes Czech investment group J&T and Lobkowicz Chief Executive Zdenek Radil.
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.