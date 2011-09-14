PRAGUE, Sept 14 Czech betting firm Synot has delayed this month's launch of a lottery due to the growing number of competitors in the business, leaving room for Fortuna's FOREsp.PR attempt to grow in the market.

Synot said on Wednesday it would also wait for the result of its bid in a tender sale of bankrupt lottery firm Sazka, the one-time lottery monopoly.

"In the time that we planned (the lottery's) start, we did not count on having four lottery operators on the market, which for the Czech Republic is too much," Synot owner Ivo Valenta said.

Fortuna Entertainment Group launched its lottery business in July and has taken a 13 percent share of the market. It aims to grab 30 percent within three years .

Czech betting firm Tipsport has also since started a lottery and Synot would have been the fourth operator.

Fortuna has said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) could rise up to 10 percent in 2011, not including the lottery business. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)