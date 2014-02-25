Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PRAGUE Feb 25 Huawei Technologies will build new high-speed LTE networks for all three Czech mobile operators, Czech news agency CTK reported on Tuesday, citing an official with the Chinese company's Czech division.
The existing Czech operators - Telefonica Czech Republic , T-Mobile, and Vodafone - won an auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed mobile data networks in November.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)