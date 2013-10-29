PRAGUE Oct 29 The Prague stock market hit its highest level since March on Tuesday after the centre-left Social Democrats' earned only a slim victory in weekend elections, likely ruining the party's plans for new taxes on utilities, banks and telecoms companies.

By 0839 GMT, the Prague index had gained 1.2 percent to 1,002.41, off a session high of 1,006.80. Lender Komercni Banka led with a 4.3 percent rise and utility CEZ added 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)