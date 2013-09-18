PRAGUE, Sept 18 The Czech government has no plans to buy, operate or subsidise a loss-making coal mine that owner New World Resources plans to close down, Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday.

NWR said on Tuesday it would close the Paskov mine operated by NWR's subsidiary OKD, which employees 3,000 people in the country's industrial northeast, a region already suffering from high unemployment, by the end of 2014.

But it said it was ready to talk with the government on how to manage the closure, including its timing.

The closure raised protests from miners and criticism from left-wing politicians against NWR ahead of parliamentary elections due on Oct. 25-26. Some demanded that the state should extend the mining operations.

"We will have to take care of the people ... but we will definitely not buy OKD or the Paskov mine," Rusnok told a news conference.

"It makes absolutely no sense to keep the mine if it generates a 1.5 billion Czech crown ($77.54 million) annual loss, we could get a luxurious social net for that."

Paskov, near the eastern city of Ostrava, is one of NWR's four hard coal mines remaining in an area where tens of thousands of miners have lost jobs since the end of communist rule in 1989.

NWR has suffered from a fall in coal prices, caused by the global economic crisis but also a boom in shale gas extraction in the United States.

It has said it did not expect the Paskov mine, where coal is extracted from depths of more than 1,100 metres, could return to economic viability in the medium term.