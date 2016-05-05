BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON May 5 Czech lender Moneta Money Bank , owned by GE, is to price its stock market listing at the bottom of the range, a source familiar with the process said on Thursday, valuing it at 34.75 billion Czech crowns ($1.47 billion).
The IPO will price at 68 crowns a share, the source said. Earlier the bank had narrowed its range to 68-70 crowns.
GE is offering a 51 percent stake in the company, previously named GE Money Bank, in Prague's biggest initial public offering (IPO) since the global financial crisis.
($1 = 23.6310 Czech crowns) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Andrew MacAskill)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources