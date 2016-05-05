LONDON May 5 Czech lender Moneta Money Bank , owned by GE, is to price its stock market listing at the bottom of the range, a source familiar with the process said on Thursday, valuing it at 34.75 billion Czech crowns ($1.47 billion).

The IPO will price at 68 crowns a share, the source said. Earlier the bank had narrowed its range to 68-70 crowns.

GE is offering a 51 percent stake in the company, previously named GE Money Bank, in Prague's biggest initial public offering (IPO) since the global financial crisis.

($1 = 23.6310 Czech crowns) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Andrew MacAskill)